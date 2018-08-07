Check out the list of invited artists!

Being a juried arts festival is a big deal, especially if you’re ranked in the Top 3 juried Fine Arts Festivals in the country. We take this responsibility seriously! Only one in seven artists who apply each year are accepted, meaning the works you’ll see along Main Street represent the best of the best, from all over the country.Under the white tents stretching over nine continuous blocks, you will find the festival’s “heart and soul,” a city-wide exhibit featuring Made-in-USA originals represented by the artists who craft them. The most satisfying art purchases are those where you hear the stories behind the beauty, and meet the artists who have brought these stories to life. It is this face-to-face interaction makes each art purchase special and long-term. You’ll feel the incredible satisfaction of knowing everything there is to know about the art you’ve collected.

There’s an enormous range of artwork, from sculpture to paintings, from the dramatic to the whimsical, along one, easy-to-follow street Downtown. Go north…then south…and you’ll see 213 artists, each who will personally talk to you about their work.

Enjoy your stroll in Downtown as we are here only once a year, and shop for that perfect work for your home or office. Ask our artists about commissions. If you like a particular artist’s work, but don’t see that perfect piece, ask if he or she will personalize a work just for you.

About the Artist’s Gallery:

Our gallery has been designed specifically for MAIN ST., and for our customers. You can browse by artist name, or by category, to see who will be joining us and to help you plan your visit. The drop-down menu to the right will take you to previous years, all the way back to 2006, in case you want to remember just who you chatted with in years’ past.

Enjoy all that MAIN ST. has to offer!