MAIN ST. is a juried arts festival, weaving a diverse blend of texture and shape along the red bricks of Downtown Fort Worth.
Check out the list of invited artists!
Being a juried arts festival is a big deal, especially if you’re ranked in the Top 3 juried Fine Arts Festivals in the country. We take this responsibility seriously! Only one in seven artists who apply each year are accepted, meaning the works you’ll see along Main Street represent the best of the best, from all over the country.Under the white tents stretching over nine continuous blocks, you will find the festival’s “heart and soul,” a city-wide exhibit featuring Made-in-USA originals represented by the artists who craft them. The most satisfying art purchases are those where you hear the stories behind the beauty, and meet the artists who have brought these stories to life. It is this face-to-face interaction makes each art purchase special and long-term. You’ll feel the incredible satisfaction of knowing everything there is to know about the art you’ve collected.
There’s an enormous range of artwork, from sculpture to paintings, from the dramatic to the whimsical, along one, easy-to-follow street Downtown. Go north…then south…and you’ll see 213 artists, each who will personally talk to you about their work.
Enjoy your stroll in Downtown as we are here only once a year, and shop for that perfect work for your home or office. Ask our artists about commissions. If you like a particular artist’s work, but don’t see that perfect piece, ask if he or she will personalize a work just for you.
About the Artist’s Gallery:
Our gallery has been designed specifically for MAIN ST., and for our customers. You can browse by artist name, or by category, to see who will be joining us and to help you plan your visit. The drop-down menu to the right will take you to previous years, all the way back to 2006, in case you want to remember just who you chatted with in years’ past.
Enjoy all that MAIN ST. has to offer!
Collecting Tips
Get informed.
Popularity does not ensure that an artist’s work will go up in value over the years. Spend time learning about art and individual artists instead of following the latest art trends or styles of the moment. While purchasing expensive pieces by already established artists is one method of collecting, it’s certainly not the only method and not necessarily the most profitable way in the long term.
Buy what you love.
The artwork you purchase will presumably be in your home for a long time. Make sure you really love the artwork you buy and it will enhance your decor and add to your quality of life for years to come.
Be creative.
Think outside the box! Here’s an opportunity to express yourself with items of jewelry, clothing or household items that are hand-crafted by skilled artists.
There is no right way to collect art.
Each individual or collector has his or her own method of purchasing art. Some people buy bundles of art at one time, others purchase a select piece once every year or two, and others regularly ask favorite artists to create works with personal meaning. Find the style of collecting that suits you and stick with that, but be sure to walk around MAIN ST. to get a feel for what might fit in best in your collection.
Ask questions.
Our artists won’t hesitate to answer whatever questions you may have when you’re considering the purchase of a work of art. Provenance, condition, artist information and history are all aspects of the piece that are very important to its value and your enjoyment of the work.